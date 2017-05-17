Lompoc Man’s Murder Trial Postponed Until Fall

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Wednesday agreed to postpone the trial for a Lompoc man charged with murder in a fatal shooting in 2014.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen granted the motion filed by the attorney for Clay Martin Burt Murray, 67, seeking to delay the planned May 30 start of the trial.

Murray, who is represented by defense attorney Michael Carty, has been charged with murder plus special circumstances for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and committing the murder during a robbery.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is prosecuting the case.

Murray was arrested following the Oct. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Rebecca M. Yap, 37, of Santa Maria.

Officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Daisy Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the contacted Murray, who was detained while officers checked the residence.

Police found Yap in the backyard of the residence and discovered she had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Yap, who was conscious and able to speak to the officers, reportedly identified Murray as the shooter.

She later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

The trial now is planned to start Oct 16, days after the third anniversary of Yap’s death.

The attorneys were ordered to return to court Oct. 11 to confirm the trial date.

Additionally, the judge set a June 14 hearing to consider a prosecution motion.

