Lompoc Man’s Trial For Fatally Shooting Woman Delayed Until January

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | November 15, 2017 | 8:56 p.m.
Clay Martin Burt Murray
The Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of a Lompoc man charged with killing a woman in 2014 has been rescheduled for next year.

Clay Martin Burt Murray was arrested following the Oct. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Rebecca M. Yap, 37, of Santa Maria.

Murray, who is represented by attorney Michael Carty, has been charged with murder plus special circumstances for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and committing the murder during a robbery. 

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is prosecuting the case.

Three years ago, Lompoc officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Daisy Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they contacted Murray, who was detained while officers checked the residence.

Police found Yap in the backyard of the residence and discovered she had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Yap, who was conscious and able to speak to the officers, reportedly identified Murray as the shooter.

She later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

After being delayed last spring, the trial had been planned to start Oct 16 and then this month.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen set a Jan. 29 start date for the trial, with attorneys expected to return to court Jan. 9 and Jan. 24.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

