Lompoc March For Our Lives Offers $500 Scholarship to Graduating Seniors

The creation of the Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee was part of the massive response across the globe to the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The Parkland students started a movement, and Lompoc along with more than 800 communities worldwide held a March For Our Lives Rally on March 24, 2018. Students, clergy, politicians and others spoke to the need to stem the tide of school gun violence.

The Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee has been working since that rally to increase voter registration, support elected officials who work to pass common-sense gun laws and support students in their efforts to increase school safety.

Lompoc MFOL was a proud sponsor of the 2018-19 Lompoc-Vandenberg Village American Association of University Women Speech Trek that addressed this very topic statewide of how do we reduce violence in schools.

To keep the community aware of these issues and to support students who are willing to address these issues, the LOMPOC MFOL is offering one $500 scholarship this spring to a graduating high school senior enrolled in one of the three high school in the Lompoc Unified School Districts.

Scholarship applications can be picked up from the scholarship coordinators in the counseling offices at all three high schools. The deadline to return completed application packets is March 15.

For more information, email Lompoc MFOL chairman Wally Waldau at [email protected].

— Wally Waldau is the chairman of the Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee.