Jenelle Osborne Leading Lompoc Mayor’s Race in Early Results

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne continued leading the Lompoc mayoral race in results Tuesday night, while two incumbent council members were ahead in their re-election bids during the city’s first district-based election.

Osborne, with 50.8 percent of the votes, led Jim Mosby, with 48.3 percent, according to early results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Mosby was trailing by 148 votes.

“I’m honored to be elected as Lompoc’s next mayor," Osborne said early Wednesday. "I want to thank everyone who voted and all the volunteers who helped run a respectful and clean campaign. I look forward to representing the entire community.”

Typically, after election night an unspecified number of absentee and provisional ballots across the county remain to be counted in the coming days.

Both Osborne and Mosby serve on the City Council and tossed their hats in the ring to wield the gavel after Mayor Bob Lingl decided against another two-year term.

For the council seats, two incumbents seeking to represent Districts 2 and District 3 each battled a challenger, but were ahead in their attempts to win new terms.

Incumbent Victor Vega ran against Shirley Sherman, an industrial shipper, for the chance to represent District 2, which covers a western section of the city between North Avenue and Laurel Avenue.

Vega, seeking his second term, had received 65.6 percent of the vote compared to nearly 34 percent for Sherman, according to tallies from the county late Tuesday.

Incumbent and business owner Dirk Starbuck faced challenger Robert Cuthbert, a retail supervisor, in the race to represent District 3, the southeastern corner of Lompoc.

Starbuck appeared to be heading to another term with 59.6 percent of the vote, while Cuthbert, a perennial candidate who has sought assorted local offices, had 39.9 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Lompoc, like many cities across California, recently transitioned to district-based elections and dropped the at-large system after being threatened with a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act.

The four council members will be selected by voters in the four sections of the city, but the job of mayor will continue to be filled by voters from throughout the city.

District 1 spans a large swath of northern Lompoc while District 4 includes the southwest segment of Lompoc.

The four members will have to decide how to fill the vacancy — by appointment or special election — created by the Osborne's election to mayor.

