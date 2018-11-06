Wednesday, November 7 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Jenelle Osborne Leading Lompoc Mayor’s Race in Early Results

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully 12:11 a.m. | November 6, 2018 | 10:00 p.m.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne continued leading the Lompoc mayoral race in results Tuesday night, while two incumbent council members were ahead in their re-election bids during the city’s first district-based election.

Osborne, with 50.8 percent of the votes, led Jim Mosby, with 48.3 percent, according to early results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Mosby was trailing by 148 votes. 

“I’m honored to be elected as Lompoc’s next mayor," Osborne said early Wednesday. "I want to thank everyone who voted and all the volunteers who helped run a respectful and clean campaign. I look forward to representing the entire community.”

Typically, after election night an unspecified number of absentee and provisional ballots across the county remain to be counted in the coming days. 

Both Osborne and Mosby serve on the City Council and tossed their hats in the ring to wield the gavel after Mayor Bob Lingl decided against another two-year term.

For the council seats, two incumbents seeking to represent Districts 2 and District 3 each battled a challenger, but were ahead in their attempts to win new terms. 

Incumbent Victor Vega ran against Shirley Sherman, an industrial shipper, for the chance to represent District 2, which covers a western section of the city between North Avenue and Laurel Avenue.

Vega, seeking his second term, had received 65.6 percent of the vote compared to nearly 34 percent for Sherman, according to tallies from the county late Tuesday. 

Incumbent and business owner Dirk Starbuck faced challenger Robert Cuthbert, a retail supervisor, in the race to represent District 3, the southeastern corner of Lompoc. 

Starbuck appeared to be heading to another term with 59.6 percent of the vote, while Cuthbert, a perennial candidate who has sought assorted local offices, had 39.9 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Lompoc, like many cities across California, recently transitioned to district-based elections and dropped the at-large system after being threatened with a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act.

The four council members will be selected by voters in the four sections of the city, but the job of mayor will continue to be filled by voters from throughout the city. 

District 1 spans a large swath of northern Lompoc while District 4 includes the southwest segment of Lompoc. 

The four members will have to decide how to fill the vacancy — by appointment or special election — created by the Osborne's election to mayor.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 