Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl Wins Spirit Of Public Power Award

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl has received the 2018 Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) Spirit of Public Power Award.

NCPA presents the award each year to someone who “embodies the spirit of public power by demonstrating an outstanding commitment to public service to both their community and NCPA.”

Lingl received the honor at the annual NCPA conference in September. He has served on the NCPA Commission since 2011, and was chair of the commission and chair of the executive committee from 2016-18.

“This recognition is testament to the city of Lompoc providing low-cost, reliable public power for our community. I’d like to acknowledge our city’s electric division for its continued commitment to excellence,” Lingl said.

According to NCPA, Lingl has effectively advocated on behalf of NCPA on Capitol Hill during visits to Washington, D.C.

Under his leadership as commission chair, NCPA successfully expanded services to non-members, providing support to other public power communities while generating new revenue to support the agency’s efforts, NCPA said.

NCPA welcomed the city of Shasta Lake as a new NCPA member during Lingl’s chairmanship. Also during his tenure, NCPA completed the purchase of Hometown Connections, Inc., which will provide members with streamlined procurement and access to a broad range of quality vendors.

“Mayor Lingl’s accomplishments during his years of leadership for the city of Lompoc and NCPA epitomize an unwavering commitment and willingness to stand up for public power and the communities we serve,” said Randy Howard, NCPA general manager.

“We’ve been fortunate to have the mayor serve on our commission as our chair, and appreciate all he’s done to support and strengthen our organization,” he said.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.