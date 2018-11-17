Pixel Tracker

Saturday, November 17 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl Wins Spirit Of Public Power Award

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | November 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Bob Lingl
Bob Lingl

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl has received the 2018 Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) Spirit of Public Power Award.

NCPA presents the award each year to someone who “embodies the spirit of public power by demonstrating an outstanding commitment to public service to both their community and NCPA.”

Lingl received the honor at the annual NCPA conference in September. He has served on the NCPA Commission since 2011, and was chair of the commission and chair of the executive committee from 2016-18.

“This recognition is testament to the city of Lompoc providing low-cost, reliable public power for our community. I’d like to acknowledge our city’s electric division for its continued commitment to excellence,” Lingl said.

According to NCPA, Lingl has effectively advocated on behalf of NCPA on Capitol Hill during visits to Washington, D.C.

Under his leadership as commission chair, NCPA successfully expanded services to non-members, providing support to other public power communities while generating new revenue to support the agency’s efforts, NCPA said.

NCPA welcomed the city of Shasta Lake as a new NCPA member during Lingl’s chairmanship. Also during his tenure, NCPA completed the purchase of Hometown Connections, Inc., which will provide members with streamlined procurement and access to a broad range of quality vendors.

“Mayor Lingl’s accomplishments during his years of leadership for the city of Lompoc and NCPA epitomize an unwavering commitment and willingness to stand up for public power and the communities we serve,” said Randy Howard, NCPA general manager.

“We’ve been fortunate to have the mayor serve on our commission as our chair, and appreciate all he’s done to support and strengthen our organization,” he said.

 

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 