Lingl Ousts Lompoc Mayor Linn; Starbuck, Vega Win Council Seats

Councilman Bob Lingl handily ousted incumbent John Linn in the race to become Lompoc’s next mayor.

Lingl claimed the lead early and held on during several rounds of voting results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office on Tuesday night.

Lingl received 58.8 percent while Linn received 40.6 percent, according to the unofficial results.

After the results were released Tuesday night, Lingl said he was "extremely pleased" at the outcome, but surprised at the numbers.

"I expected it be closer than that," Lingl said. "I am pleased it’s a wider margin. It’s more of a mandate."

The campaign had centered primarily on Linn's leadership style.

But Lingl thanked his opponent for a "well-fought campaign" and "for what he has done during his time as mayor."

Late Tuesday night Linn said, "(I) wish him good luck."

He noted the low voter turnout at the polls on Tuesday.

"If people don't go and vote, they should be happy with what they got," Linn said.

In the race for a pair of four-year City Council terms, Councilman Dirk Starbuck topped the field of eight candidates with 25.7 percent with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.

Starbuck took the top spot early in the night and held on, but still said it was "nerve-wracking" watching the results.

"I'm on pins and needles here," he said shortly after 11 p.m.

But as the night's final tally was revealed, with Starbuck still in lead, he called it an "interesting election."

Local businessman Victor Vega claimed the second spot with 18.8 percent.

"I don’t even know what to say here," Starbuck said. "I called Victor, and said congratulations and welcome to the council."

Rounding out the field were retired educator Ann Ruhge with 14.8 percent; Darrell Tullis, government contractor, with 12.8 percent; Frank Campo, employment program representative, with 8.4 percent; David Grill, retiree, with 8 percent; Robert Cuthbert, writer/retail worker, with 6 percent, and Steve Chudoba, educator, with 5 percent

The top two vote-getters will be elected to the terms.

Starbuck was the lone incumbent since Councilwoman Ashley Costa chose not to run for re-election after her first four years on the council.

The new members take office in early December and with Lingl's win the new panel will have to pick a replacement candidate to finish the final two years of his council term.

