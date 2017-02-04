Lompoc Mayor, City Manager to Discuss State of the City

The Lompoc community is invited to a State of the City presentation on Feb. 16 that will highlight city developments and accomplishments from 2016, and share goals for 2017.

The presentation will be given by Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller and Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl at a luncheon hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Lunch will be catered by La Botte Italian Restaurant.

Cost is $25 for chamber members, $35 for non-members.

To register, call 736-4567 or visit http://lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-luncheon-4417.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.