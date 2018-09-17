6 Lompoc City Council Candidates Face Off in Well-Attended Forum

Two sitting council members go for the mayor's seat and four candidates fight for two other seats in the city's first district election

From public safety to finances to decorum, candidates for the job of mayor and two other seats on the Lompoc City Council aired their opinions during a standing-room-only forum Monday night.

The event included current council members Jim Mosby and Jenelle Osborne who are vying for the job of mayor. Voters from throughout the city will select who should wield the gavel and replace Mayor Bob Lingl, who is not seeking re-election.

Four candidates are vying for the two council seats, including incumbent councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, in the city’s first district-based election.

The election is Nov. 6, and the winner in each of the Lompoc City Council races will be the highest vote-getter.

Candidates for District 2 include Vega, seeking his second four-year term, and Shirley Sherman. In District 3, Starbuck, running for his third term, and repeat candidate Robert Cuthbert face off.

At Monday's forum, candidates gave prepared answers and responded to a few questions from the crowd of nearly 100 people.

Financial matters including ways to get new revenue for the cash-strapped city came up several times during the forum.

“I truly believe that as a city you have to live within your means. To go out and ask for more means that you, the citizens, will have less. It’s an imbalance that’s not right,” Starbuck, a small business owner said. “We have to do priorities that are right.”

He contended the public safety staff is not undermanned.

Cuthbert, who is working as a retail manager, said the city hires professional staff to provide advice.

“We need to judge their advice and I think for the most part rely on their advice,” Cuthbert said, adding he would listen to the staff and would consider making tough decisions such as not financing community groups, even if they had received city funds in the past, rather than face bankruptcy or let the city deteriorate for lack of basic services.

Osborne and Mosby landed on the opposite sides of many issues during their time on the council and remained consistent Monday night.

The first-term councilwoman recalled the divisive budget talks, contending it led to three staff departures.

“I will approach budget discussions exactly the same way I approached the last budget discussion, using a fair and collaborative method balancing the needs of the city with the wants of the citizens,” Osborne said.

She added the city needs to identify additional and novel sources of revenue, including taxing short-term vacation rentals in Lompoc by requiring business licenses and payment of transient occupant tax, also known as bed tax.

“Let me start out by saying, I’m not a rubber stamp for city staff,” Mosby said. “It’s my job to ask the tough questions and some people think the tough question is rhetoric. I don’t.”

He said the questions he raised led to a budget that retained current services while not raising taxes as staff had proposed, and including pay hikes for public safety employees.

A later question focused on cannabis industry, including taxing growers and sellers.

Vega said he supporting the city’s handling of the new industry by treating it like any business entity.

“It was a rigorous process to make sure that everyone’s protected and secure,” Vega said.

Sherman, a newcomer to Lompoc politics, said “cannabis is here to stay,” and that she supports taxing the industry.

“By golly, we need the money so let’s tax it,” she said.

An audience question dealt with how to fill the vacancy on the council, once Mosby or Osborne are elected mayor. Candidates commented about appointing a replacement, but none of them said whether they would want the new member to come from anywhere in the city or represent the specific district, since the city now uses district elections.

Other questions focused on homelessness, annexations of land, infill development and qualities that would make them a top public servant.

Sherman raised the idea of increasing the number of flowers in the city, noting Lompoc has been known for its murals and flowers.

“Why can't we just throw some seeds on the side of highway to have wildflowers growing? Why can't we do that? Why can't we be proactive?" Sherman asked.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of The American Association of University Women hosted Monday night’s forum with plans for several others before Election Day.

Other upcoming forums will be for the 35th Assembly District on Sept. 20, bond measures for the Lompoc Unified School District and Allan Hancock College on Sept. 24, and Lompoc Unified School District Board candidates Oct. 3.

Each of those forums will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

