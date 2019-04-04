Lompoc Mayor Delivers ‘Reality Check’ in State of the City Address

Jenelle Osborne provides look back and ahead during Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The city of Lompoc faces grim budget cuts that could mean the loss of police officers, firefighters, recreation staff, a librarian and other positions if new revenue is not generated, Mayor Jenelle Osborne said Thursday.

“So this is not a doom and gloom moment,” Osborne said. “This is a reality check. This is an opportunity.

“It is up to you — the residents and business owners — to decide if Lompoc will continue to see itself as a poor community, unable to improve or move forward,” she added. “Or do we want to be more?”

Her comments came Thursday as part of the state of the city address during a Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon attended by approximately 80 people at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.

“The state of the city address is one more way to communicate how the city is working for you — our community,” she said. “This is your city, and we all want to improve it. With today’s presentation, I invite you to celebrate the recent successes despite the limited resources, as well as take a closer look at the growing challenges our city is facing.”

After highlighting many successes, she called the cash-strapped city’s budget “the elephant in the room.”

“The elephant isn’t going to move on its own,” she said. “Frustration and anger won’t eliminate it. Being proactive can reduce its impact on our quality of life.”

While city staff suggested tax increases to boost revenue, the council’s majority of Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega has resisted asking voters to consider hikes.

Osborne said the city lacks enough tax revenue to cover general fund expenses and payments for interdepartmental services from utility departments, with public safety costs amounting to $15 million while tax revenue is $15.9 million.

Lompoc, like other government agencies across the state, also has wrestled with the unfunded liability to the California Public Employees Retirement System, or Cal PERS.

If the city closed the libraries, parks and recreation programs, it would save $3.2 million, which still does not cover the nearly $4 million pension payment, she said.

The Lompoc Police Department continues to operate with eight officer vacancies, with some taking jobs at other agencies.

The public safety dispatch center is understaffed “at a dangerous level,” she said, adding that it has just three of nine dispatcher positions filled.

“We examined outsourcing and unfortunately the returns showed us it would double our cost to outsource it,” she said.

The Lompoc Fire Department has aging equipment amid increased service demands both locally and beyond, and the park maintenance is underfunded and understaffed

She urged residents to attend budget talks, with the first planned for 6:30 p.m. on April 17,

“Be an advocate for Lompoc’s future. Tell us you’re willing to invest and see the success and improvement you know our community deserves.

The presentation also included a look back at 2018, when the city saw a number of new business open.

Last year also saw the arrival of City Manager Jim Throop and Lompoc’s first district-based election, she said.

In 2018, the city also undertook the cleanup of the Santa Ynez Riverbed, evicting homeless residents and providing assorted services before removing 925,000 pounds of trash, 500 pounds of human waste and 60 quarts of needles.

The effort also removed vegetation and stabilized the riverbank in one section to reduce erosion.

Lompoc's Italian stone pine trees, which create a beloved canopy over South H Street, also received a mention, as city urban forestry staff completed an extensive trimming project, Osborne said.

“The trimming is designed to pull the canopy back and center it more over the trunks of the trees, reducing limb failures and property damage, and increasing public safety,” she said. “Now it is not only safe to live, park and walk under these majestic landmarks, but it extends the life of these amazing ladies.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.