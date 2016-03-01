Lompoc Mining Firm Imerys Agrees To Pay Penalty After Slurry Released Into Creek

A mining company has agreed to pay a fine and allow inspections after the release of approximately 202,000 gallons of potentially harmful slurry into San Miguelito Creek two times in 2014.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced this week that the Environmental Protection Division had settled a civil lawsuit against Imerys Minerals California.

The firm operates Lompoc’s diatomaceous earth mining and processing facility — known for many years as Celite before corporate acquisitions led to the new name.

This case is the result of a joint investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the State Water Resources Control Board.

Material mined from the site 1 mile south of Lompoc is used in filtration systems plus as a filler in a variety of paints and other products.

In January 2014, authorities were notified of a release of diatomaceous earth slurry, a mining by-product of fine dust and water, into the San Miguelito Creek.

Authorities called the byproduct “non-toxic, non-hazardous, but potentially harmful.”

The release was caused by a faulty pump and an associated malfunctioning shut-off system, authorities said.

Settlement terms require the firm to pay $350,000 in civil penalties, in addition to planning and implementing approved restoration measures in the San Miguelito Creek and surrounding area.

The firm also must submit to authorized inspections by regulatory personnel and modernize the pumping and monitoring systems for the facility.

The $350,000 fine will be divided among the state Fish and Wildlife, the Water Resources Control Board, and the District Attorney’s Office.

The civil penalties are used exclusively to fund environmental and consumer protection enforcement, authorities said.

“The Environmental Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office is dedicated to protecting our natural resources, public health, and holding those corporations or persons accountable who harm our local environment,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

