Lompoc Motorcyclist Killed in Arroyo Grande Crash

A Lompoc man died Sunday after a motorcycle accident on Highway 227 north of Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fred Garrett Jr., 49, of Lompoc was driving in a group of motorcycles south of Via Chula Robles about 2:50 p.m. Sunday when he lost control for an unknown reason, the CHP said.

The 1997 Honda motorcycle overturned, and Garrett and his passenger, 44-year-old Kari Cone of Lompoc, were ejected onto the roadway.

Both were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Garrett died at the hospital, and Cone suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing helmets.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

