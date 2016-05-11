Lompoc Motorsports Park May Be Running Out of Time

City Council to meet to decide on proceeding with project and how to pay for additional environmental review work and updating the airport master plan

A proposed motorsports complex on Lompoc Airport land may hit a permanent stumbling block Thursday when a special meeting of the Lompoc City Council convenes to consider whether to proceed with a required environmental review that could put the city at risk of needing to return part of a $1 million state grant.

The special meeting was requested by City Manager Patrick Wiemiller on May 3, when he revealed the project could not proceed further until an National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) review and an updated airport master plan are approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA approval is required because the airport land where the proposed complex will be located is under the agency's jurisdiction.

The estimated cost of the two FAA requirements — the environmental review and airport master plan update — is about $140,000, Wiemiller said.

The FAA also must approve a lease agreement between the airport and the project’s sponsor, the Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation, and Pool Foundation (LVPRPF), a community nonprofit established in 2008.

The city won an almost $1 million state grant in December 2013 to help pay for a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) environmental impact report and mitigation measures that could be required for the project located next to the environmentally sensitive Santa Ynez River.

Wiemiller said the NEPA review is estimated to take 18 to 24 months — delaying the completion of the off-highway vehicle riding area of the proposed complex beyond the state grant’s deadline to construct the area by the end of December.

First proposed in June 2012, the motorsports complex would be located on 39 acres of Lompoc Airport land, and would include an off-highway vehicle riding area as well as a 1/8th-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association.

Confusion over FAA requirements

Although Wiemiller told council members the FAA requirements were “new information,” city documents dated as early as May 2013 include the need to conduct a NEPA review in the first phase of the project.

The 2013 documents also include the need for the FAA to approve the lease agreement and changes to the airport master plan and layout. The memorandum of understanding between LVPRPF and the city, signed in March 2014, also calls for a NEPA review in the schedule of performance.

Wiemiller said Tuesday that different city staff working on the project had received “mixed signals along the way” from the FAA. The CEQA consultant contracted by the city in September did not include a NEPA review in its initial scope of work, Wiemiller said.

“They reported to me that they checked with the FAA, and were told they didn’t have to do it. Therefore we proceeded with the understanding that it wasn’t going to be required.”

Wiemiller said he only recently learned from the city’s CEQA consultant that a NEPA review would be required. He asked for the special City Council meeting because the NEPA review would have to begin by May 15 in order to survey some species during their seasonal lifecycle.

In addition to the NEPA review, the FAA must approve an updated master plan for the airport, including an updated airport layout showing the placement of the motorsports complex on airport land.

Richard Fernbaugh, Lompoc’s aviation/transportation administrator, said the city “didn’t know there would have to be a new airport layout. We did an airport master plan update in 2010, along with that an airport layout. In our normal process, we don’t do a layout plan update until we have a contract signed.”

Wiemiller estimated the cost to prepare the updated master plan and airport layout would be $70,000.

Costs and risks

Complicating the council’s decision about proceeding with the FAA-required work and costs is the potential risk to the city if the NEPA review and FAA approval cannot be completed in time for the OHV riding area to be constructed by the end of the year, as the state grant requires.

Lucille Breese, city planning manager, said the city could be on the hook to return grant funds if the state’s deadline isn’t met. She said the city would have until the end of March 2017 to submit invoices for completed work to be reimbursed from grant funds.

If the council chooses to proceed with authorizing the NEPA review, who pays for it will be a point of contention. The agreement signed between the city and LVPRPF calls for the foundation to pay for environmental review costs not paid by the $1 million state grant.

Wiemiller said city staff are working with the state grant administrator to see if grant funds could be used to pay for the estimated $65,000 cost of the NEPA review, but he said Tuesday the city has not received a definitive response from the state yet.

Foundation chairman John Linn said earlier this month that the organization would raise additional funds if necessary to pay for the NEPA review and update to the airport master plan.

However, the foundation has yet to pay its 50-percent share of the $231,585 CEQA review required by the MOU, depositing only $40,000 so far.

Linn was Lompoc mayor when the motorsports park was first proposed in 2012, and took over as foundation chair from Councilman Jim Mosby when Mosby was appointed to the council to fill a vacant seat in December 2014.

Delays and options

Numerous delays have hindered the project throughout since its inception, leaving the city and foundation more than two-thirds into the grant’s three-year timeframe and still not able to complete the first phase of the six-phase project.

The most significant delay was the submittal of a completed development plan by LVPRPF, not deemed complete by the city until July 30 of last year — about 15 months after the MOU was signed.

The MOU has been amended twice, in August and November of last year, giving the foundation more time to deposit its portion of the EIR costs, and compressing the time for the EIR to be completed.

Breese said the draft EIR would be made available for a 45-day public comment period in mid-May.

Numerous public agencies, including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are expected to review and comment on the EIR during the review period, determining what mitigation measures will be required for the project to proceed.

Faced with more delays and uncertainties, Wiemiller said he will provide council members with options on how the city could proceed at Thursday’s meeting.

“We will present options to council and let them know where the city’s exposure is and what the risks are. We will explain the competing time frame conflicts and the implications of each option from a risk management standpoint. Staff is not making a recommendation.”

The council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Council chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

