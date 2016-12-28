Lompoc Murder Case From 2012 Still Inching Through Courts

Eduardo Robles is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend before fleeing to Mexico

The case against a Lompoc man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend four years ago and fleeing to Mexico continues to inch its way through Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Eduardo Robles appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom on Wednesday, where the attorneys and Judge Gustavo Lavayen agreed to continue the case to Feb. 15 for a readines-and-settlement hearing to talk about the status.

A readiness-and-settlement hearing lets attorneys and the judge discuss whether they are ready to proceed to trial or if a plea agreement is possible.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens is prosecuting the case while Robles is represented by Deputy Public Defender Sydney Bennett.

Robles, then 23, is charged with murder and grand theft in the death of his girlfriend, Selina Lopez Bustos, 30, of Lompoc.

Police responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street on June 16, 2012, and found Bustos with multiple stab wounds.

After Lompoc police finished their initial investigation, the District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Robles and an arrest warrant was issued.

Investigators determined Robles had fled to Mexico, according to Lompoc police.

Robles was arrested in April 2013 and held in a Mexican federal prison as local authorities worked on the extradition process.

In April 2014, Lompoc police took Robles into custody at Los Angeles International Airport, marking completion of the extradition process involving police and the District Attorney’s Office working with the U.S. Department of Justice .

Last spring, Lavayen pushed for a trial date after noting the case had been on hold for a long time. While the attorneys set a trial for November, the date was scrapped.

Another trial date tentatively has been set for June 5 for the case, but is dependent on the outcome of the Feb. 15 and any future hearings.

Bustos attended Lompoc High School and graduated with the class of 2000 before earning three associate of arts degrees from Allan Hancock College, according to her obituary.

She transferred to Antioch University Santa Barbara in the fall of 2011, and was pursuing a bachelor of science degree in psychology.

She had worked for a Lompoc insurance agency for 12 years, and was active in La Purisima Church.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.