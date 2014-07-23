Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:48 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

30-Year Veteran Named New Lompoc Police Chief

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 23, 2014 | 3:20 p.m.

The City of Lompoc announced Wednesday that it has hired a new police chief who most likely will take the post in September.

Patrick Walsh
Patrick Walsh

Patrick Walsh, who goes by Pat, has been appointed to replace retiring Police Chief Larry Ralston, who served as chief for two years, City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller said in a statement.

Walsh is currently a captain with the Portland, Ore., Police Bureau and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, first serving eight years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, and the last 22 years with the Portland Police Bureau.

Walsh grew up in Camarillo and has family on the Central Coast.

“I am very excited to work for the citizens and staff of Lompoc,” Walsh said in a statement. “Lompoc police have an excellent reputation in the law enforcement world, and I look forward to continuing that tradition. I have always enjoyed the Central Coast, and Lompoc has always been one of my favorite places.”

Walsh's current assignment in Portland involves overseeing the Tactical Operations Division, which includes units like gang enforcement, explosives disposal, Special Emergency Response Team, gun task force, crisis negotiations team and air support.

His prior areas of responsibility have included overseeing the department's patrol division, Department of Justice Compliance, and the Office of Accountability and Professional Standards, the statement said.

Walsh also has experience working in narcotics and vice units, including as an undercover narcotics investigator, and street patrol.

“We were blessed to have a talented pool of police chief candidates to choose from, but the consensus of those involved in the interview process was that Pat Walsh was the best fit for the needs of the Lompoc community and for the Lompoc Police Department,” Wiemiller said. “These are exciting times for Lompoc in terms of economic growth and public safety enhancement, and I am pleased to have Pat Walsh as part of our leadership team in the coming years.”

Walsh has a bachelor’s degree in management, communication and leadership from Concordia University, and a master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Walsh and his wife, Catherine, have been married for 29 years, and they have two adult children, Matthew, 28, and Lauren, 24.

The city said it will be completing a rigorous background check, and expects Walsh to start in September. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 