Lompoc Names Winners of Sprint, Junior Triathlons

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | August 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Recreation Division has announced the winners in the 10th Annual Hank Hudson Memorial Lompoc Sprint Triathlon and 9th Annual Lompoc Junior Triathlon that took place Aug. 5.

Top finishers are:

Male - Overall:

1st Place - Brian Wallace

2nd Place - Nathan Ogan

3rd Place - Paul Stockdale

Female - Overall:

1st Place - Elke Peirtsegaele

2nd Place - Marguerite Harris

3rd Place - Haley Calderon 

Male Age Results: 

20-24: 1st - Josh Wood; 2nd - Matthew Case 

35-39: 1st - Nathan Ogan

40-44: 1st - Brian Wallace; 2nd - Paul Stockdale

50-54: 1st - Doug Pool

60-69: 1st - Michael McIntosh; 2nd - Russell Vanrozeboom; 3rd - Rick Hummel

Clydesdale: 1st - Alberto Castenada

Female Age Results:

14 - 16: 1st - Haley Calderon

25-29: 1st - Elke Peirtsegaele; 2nd - Stephanie Chaney

30-34: 1st - Kalani Livota; 2nd - Christine Ur

35-39: 1st: Jenny Honafius

45-49: 1st - Marguerite Harris 

50-54: 1st - Monica Cluff

55-59: 1st - Pauline Schneekloth 2nd - Tricia Fertig

60-69: 1st - Tenli Vanrozeboom; 2nd - Penny Popp; 3rd - Sandra Garcia

Mountain Bike:

20-29: 1st - Anna Berg; 2nd - Devin Milligan

50-59: Donna Materna

Relay Results:

All Female: 1st Place - Barbara Grimmitt, Sheila Hummel, Mary Lou Seelandt

Co-Ed Relay: 1st Place - Mary Ogan, Kent Yankee

Overall Jr. Tri Results:

Male Overall:

1st Place - Brandon Stockadale

2nd Place - Skyler Deperoni

3rd - Dustin Rosales 

Female Overall: 

1st Place - Madison McCarley 

2nd Place - Kasey Calderon 

3rd Place - Kali Rosales 

Age Results: 

7-8 - 1st Female - Caitlin McCarley; 1st Male - Dustin Rosales

9-10 - 1st Female - Ianna Calderon; 1st Male - Skyler Deperoni 

11-13 - 1st Female - Madison McCarley; 2nd - Kasey Calderon; 3rd - Kali Rosales; 1st Male - Brandon Stockdale

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

