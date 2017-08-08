Lompoc Names Winners of Sprint, Junior Triathlons

The Lompoc Recreation Division has announced the winners in the 10th Annual Hank Hudson Memorial Lompoc Sprint Triathlon and 9th Annual Lompoc Junior Triathlon that took place Aug. 5.
Top finishers are:
Male - Overall:
1st Place - Brian Wallace
2nd Place - Nathan Ogan
3rd Place - Paul Stockdale
Female - Overall:
1st Place - Elke Peirtsegaele
2nd Place - Marguerite Harris
3rd Place - Haley Calderon
Male Age Results:
20-24: 1st - Josh Wood; 2nd - Matthew Case
35-39: 1st - Nathan Ogan
40-44: 1st - Brian Wallace; 2nd - Paul Stockdale
50-54: 1st - Doug Pool
60-69: 1st - Michael McIntosh; 2nd - Russell Vanrozeboom; 3rd - Rick Hummel
Clydesdale: 1st - Alberto Castenada
Female Age Results:
14 - 16: 1st - Haley Calderon
25-29: 1st - Elke Peirtsegaele; 2nd - Stephanie Chaney
30-34: 1st - Kalani Livota; 2nd - Christine Ur
35-39: 1st: Jenny Honafius
45-49: 1st - Marguerite Harris
50-54: 1st - Monica Cluff
55-59: 1st - Pauline Schneekloth 2nd - Tricia Fertig
60-69: 1st - Tenli Vanrozeboom; 2nd - Penny Popp; 3rd - Sandra Garcia
Mountain Bike:
20-29: 1st - Anna Berg; 2nd - Devin Milligan
50-59: Donna Materna
Relay Results:
All Female: 1st Place - Barbara Grimmitt, Sheila Hummel, Mary Lou Seelandt
Co-Ed Relay: 1st Place - Mary Ogan, Kent Yankee
Overall Jr. Tri Results:
Male Overall:
1st Place - Brandon Stockadale
2nd Place - Skyler Deperoni
3rd - Dustin Rosales
Female Overall:
1st Place - Madison McCarley
2nd Place - Kasey Calderon
3rd Place - Kali Rosales
Age Results:
7-8 - 1st Female - Caitlin McCarley; 1st Male - Dustin Rosales
9-10 - 1st Female - Ianna Calderon; 1st Male - Skyler Deperoni
11-13 - 1st Female - Madison McCarley; 2nd - Kasey Calderon; 3rd - Kali Rosales; 1st Male - Brandon Stockdale
— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.