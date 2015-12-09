Lompoc Narcotics Detectives Seize Meth, Heroin After Serving Search Warrant

Advice

Lompoc Police Department narcotics detectives seized pounds of methamphetamine and heroin during a home search and made one arrest.

Detectives served a search warrant Saturday morning at a residence on the 700 block of North A Street, police said.

They found and seized 1 pound and 5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 pounds and 3 ounces of black heroin, 6.7 ounces of white heroin, and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Street value of the drugs found is around $190,500, according to police.

Albert Cesar Razo, 46, was arrested and booked into the Lompoc City Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and willful cruelty to a child likely to cause great bodily injury.

