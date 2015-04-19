Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:03 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc’s New Bike Park Dedicated in Memory of Community Volunteer Al Walker

Hundreds of bicyclists roll through sprawling River Bend Bike Park, with some even flipping in celebration of grassroots achievement

Riders of all ages and skill levels make use of the River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc on Sunday. Click to view larger
Riders of all ages and skill levels make use of the River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc on Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 19, 2015 | 2:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

After the speeches, recognition, dedication and ribbon-cutting, Dave Baker on Sunday proclaimed the long-awaited words — “Let’s ride” — before dozens of cyclists rolled through the gate at the new River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc.

Approximately 200 people, including kids sporting helmets and city officials, gathered for the grand-opening celebration of the park built through the efforts of volunteers.

“We are super excited to have you here today,” said Baker, a Carpinteria fire captain who lives in Lompoc and led efforts to build the park, working most weekends at the site along with multiple other volunteers to create the features.

Since the project began in 2011, Baker and his wife, Teresa Martinez-Baker, have seen their family add two more children, speakers noted.

Riders who entered the park spanned all ages and skills. Some youngsters had training wheels, while, across the park, adults on bikes were sailing over large hills and performing flips.

The state-of-the-art, free-to-ride park on 5 acres is at the east end of McLaughlin Road near River Bend Park. It was built under the umbrella of the Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation and Pool Foundation and spearheaded by the River Bend Bike Park Committee.

This park will be open sunrise to sunset seven days a week. Riders are required to wear helmets.

Two of the biggest financial donors to build the park were the Lompoc Rotary, which gave $40,000, and the Santa Barbara Foundation, which provided another $25,000.

During the ceremony, the new park was dedicated to the late Al Walker, a longtime Rotarian and Lompoc CPA who volunteered in various aspects of the community, including helping the bike park committee file its nonprofit paperwork. He died in 2012.

Walker embodied the spirit of Rotary’s motto of Service Before Self, added Lompoc Rotarian Rob Klug.

“He loved his community, he loved children and he loved riding bikes,” Klug said of Walker.

Walker’s widow, Cecilia, and brothers John and Ken, plus their wives, attended Sunday's ceremony.

To design the park, the committee worked with Hilride Progression Development Group, which has built similar facilities around the world.

“I’m super-stoked to be involved in his project,” park designer Nat Lopes, Hilride co-founder, said, noting his opportunity to work in all 50 states, 19 provinces 15 countries across the globe. “I just want to say this is one of the most hardworking and incredible bike park committees and volunteer groups we’ve had the pleasure to work with. So, nice job, you guys!”

Baker read a lengthy list of businesses, organizations and individuals who donated funds, supplies and more to the effort.

The project drew support from small donors and fundraisers, including an early one in which riders rode over jumps created in a grocery store parking lot.

“I’m trying to make this quick because I want to move on and go ride some bikes,” Baker said at one point during Sunday’s ceremony.

Teresa Gallavan, assistant city administrator and economic development director, said the new park is a great example of a public-private partnership.

“This is the largest public-private partnership project that the City of Lompoc has ever done,” she said. “It’s a shining example of what can be done when we all work together for the same common goals.”

In addition to serving local residents, the park will attract visitors to ride, with the expectation that they will dine at local restaurants, fill up gas tanks and stay at local hotels.

“It’s truly a unique amenity,” Gallavan added.

“I’ve been told, and I believe it is the best bicycle park on the Central Coast, and I believe maybe even the state of California,” Mayor Bob Lingl said.

Lingl presented a plaque to Baker for his efforts in building the park.

“This has my name on it, but it should have everyone’s name on it — especially this group behind me,” Baker said, referring to the current and former committee members.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 