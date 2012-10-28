Police Identify Lompoc Murder Victim

Officers investigating a report of gunshots late Saturday found a 34-year-old Lompoc man lying dead on the street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The killing occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the alley between the 400 block of East Airport Avenue and East Prune Avenue, said Sgt. Nathan Flint.

The victim, identified Monday as Jose Lopez, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Flint said.

The investigation into the slaying is ongoing, Flint said, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lompoc police at 805.736.2341.

