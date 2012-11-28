Officers Subdue Man Waving Knife in Street

A 35-year-old Lompoc man is facing misdemeanor charges after officers found him standing in the street waving a knife, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Orlando Delamora was causing a disturbance at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Officers found Delamora “standing in the roadway, yelling and waving a large knife around,” Strange said.

Delamora was ordered several times to drop the knife, Strange said, adding that he “appeared to be upset and yelled at officers telling the officers to shoot him as he continued to wave the knife in the air.”

Eventually Delamora placed the knife on the ground, at which point officers deployed several “bean bag” rounds at him, and he was taken into custody.

Delamora was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

He is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance and public intoxication, Strange said.

