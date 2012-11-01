Police Make Arrest in Lompoc Homicide

A 34-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on murder charges Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the city over the weekend, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Adrian Bravo Perez is suspected of killing Jose Lopez, who was found dead Saturday night in the alley behind the 400 block of East Airport Avenue, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Perez was booked into the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of homicide, with bail set at $1 million, Strange said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 10:20 Saturday night, and found that Lopez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Strange said. He was declared dead at the scene.

