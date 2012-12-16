Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:09 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Nab 18-Year-Old in Car-Burglary Spree

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 16, 2012 | 10:01 p.m.

Christopher Reddy
Christopher Reddy

An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly going on a car-burglary spree throughout Lompoc, police said.

Christopher Reddy of Mission Hills was booked on suspicion of vehicle burglary, grand theft from a vehicle, petty theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and being under the influence of methamphetamine, said Lompoc police Sgt. Joe Stetz, a department spokesman.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North N Street shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, after a resident reported confronting a man stealing from his car in the 200 block of North O Street, Stetz said.

“Officers located the suspect, who fled on foot, then resisted arrest,” he said. “Officers located property stolen from multiple vehicles.”

Most of the cars were unlocked, Stetz said, but one had a window broken out.

The thefts occurred overnight and throughout the morning Sunday, Stetz said.

Reddy cooperated with investigators, Stetz said, and took them to cars he allegedly stole from in the 500 and 1300 blocks of North L Street, the 300 block of North M Street, the 200 block of North O Street and the 100 block of West Walnut Avenue.

At least 15 vehicles were hit during the spree, Stetz said, and property was returned to 10 victims.

Reddy was arrested Dec. 11 for allegedly stealing from two vehicles and tampering with many more in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue, said Stetz, who added that he also was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 