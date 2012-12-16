Lompoc Police Nab 18-Year-Old in Car-Burglary Spree

An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly going on a car-burglary spree throughout Lompoc, police said.

Christopher Reddy of Mission Hills was booked on suspicion of vehicle burglary, grand theft from a vehicle, petty theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and being under the influence of methamphetamine, said Lompoc police Sgt. Joe Stetz, a department spokesman.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North N Street shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, after a resident reported confronting a man stealing from his car in the 200 block of North O Street, Stetz said.

“Officers located the suspect, who fled on foot, then resisted arrest,” he said. “Officers located property stolen from multiple vehicles.”

Most of the cars were unlocked, Stetz said, but one had a window broken out.

The thefts occurred overnight and throughout the morning Sunday, Stetz said.

Reddy cooperated with investigators, Stetz said, and took them to cars he allegedly stole from in the 500 and 1300 blocks of North L Street, the 300 block of North M Street, the 200 block of North O Street and the 100 block of West Walnut Avenue.

At least 15 vehicles were hit during the spree, Stetz said, and property was returned to 10 victims.

Reddy was arrested Dec. 11 for allegedly stealing from two vehicles and tampering with many more in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue, said Stetz, who added that he also was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

