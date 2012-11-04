Lompoc Police Seek Suspect in Two Armed Robberies

Investigators are looking for a man they say is responsible for two armed robberies Sunday, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The suspect — described as black, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet, with a thin build and soft-spoken — entered a USA Gas Station Market in the 1000 block of North H Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, brandished a firearm and demanded cash, said Sgt. Joe Stetz.

“The suspect apologized to the victim, stating he needed money, and then fled with a small amount of cash,” Stetz said.

The suspect was last seen heading west on the north sidewalk of North Avenue, Stetz said.

About three hours later, a suspect with the same description confronted a customer at the ATM of Rabobank at 828 North H St., demanding money at gunpoint. After taking the cash, he fled westbound across the street to Oak Avenue, Stetz said.

The suspect wore a black varsity-type jacket, with gray sleeves and a stripe on the collar, Stetz said. There was a large design on the back resembling a unicorn or dragon, with a round white design on the left breast and a name or design on the right chest.

The jacket looked too large for the suspect, who wore dark pants, and Converse-style shoes with black tops and white toes, Stetz said.

Anyone with information about these incident is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

