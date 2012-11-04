Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:53 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Seek Suspect in Two Armed Robberies

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:30 a.m. | November 4, 2012 | 8:17 p.m.

Investigators are looking for a man they say is responsible for two armed robberies Sunday, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The suspect — described as black, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet, with a thin build and soft-spoken — entered a USA Gas Station Market in the 1000 block of North H Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, brandished a firearm and demanded cash, said Sgt. Joe Stetz.

“The suspect apologized to the victim, stating he needed money, and then fled with a small amount of cash,” Stetz said.

The suspect was last seen heading west on the north sidewalk of North Avenue, Stetz said.

About three hours later, a suspect with the same description confronted a customer at the ATM of Rabobank at 828 North H St., demanding money at gunpoint. After taking the cash, he fled westbound across the street to Oak Avenue, Stetz said.

The suspect wore a black varsity-type jacket, with gray sleeves and a stripe on the collar, Stetz said. There was a large design on the back resembling a unicorn or dragon, with a round white design on the left breast and a name or design on the right chest.

The jacket looked too large for the suspect, who wore dark pants, and Converse-style shoes with black tops and white toes, Stetz said.

Anyone with information about these incident is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 