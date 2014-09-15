Prosecutor Cites ‘Plethora’ of Evidence Against Alleged Gang Leader in Lompoc Kidnapping-Torture

Raymond Macias retrial reaches closing arguments in case involving drug dealer who failed to pay gang his taxes

The kidnapping of a Lompoc gang member delinquent in paying his drug taxes occurred with the full knowledge of “the big homie” in Santa Barbara, a prosecutor said Monday afternoon in the retrial of Raymond Daniel Macias.

In a Santa Maria courtroom, Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen began her closing argument in the retrial of Macias, who stands accused of the kidnapping for extortion of a drug dealer and gang member known as Sicko.

“Raymond Macias is a hard-core Sureños gang member,” Bramsen said. “Mr. Macias was head of the crew. As such, he set the rules and expectations for those who worked for him.”

Bramsen is set to finish her closing arguments Tuesday, and will be followed by defense attorney Michael Scott.

Macias, a member of the Eastside Krazies in Santa Barbara, oversaw drug tax collections in the county for the Sureños, an affiliate of the Mexican mafia, according to Bramsen.

“There is a plethora of evidence on his role in the organization and his role as chief of Santa Barbara County,” Bramsen said, citing calls recorded by law enforcement officers of gang members in and out of prison.

She told the jury that while not paying taxes to the government might result in fines in a normal society, the gang culture is different.

“In the gang society, the consequence is violence,” she said.

The Macias case stems from the assault of Sicko, who was behind in his payments and hiding out from those trying to collect the money. On Jan. 3, 2013, gang members took him to a Lompoc garage, where they beat him severely and broke his arm. At the request of prosecutors, Sicko’s identity is not being revealed.

Macias, also known as Boxer, arrived after the initial assault as the victim sat bound and gagged in the garage. Testimony during the trial noted the victim began shaking upon Macias’ arrival.

“That’s because he knows the one person deciding his fate that night is Mr. Macias,” Bramsen said. “He was scared to death.”

Sicko was freed once he agreed to pay back Macias and to later be “poked,” or stabbed, by a Lompoc gang member, she said.

Macias initially was charged with kidnapping for extortion, solicitation for extortion, torture and drug sales. In late June, however, a jury failed to reach a verdict on the first two charges, prompting Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly to declare a mistrial for those counts.

His co-defendant in the first trial, Luis “Lucky” Almanza, was found guilty of kidnapping for extortion, torture plus special allegations for use of a firearm, gang involvement, and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon. The prosecution contended Almanza was selected to collect taxes on behalf of Macias in Lompoc, which is notorious for being delinquent on its payments to the gang.

Another recording captures a jailed Macias using sign language to communicate about one gang member, “He was there when I had Sicko,” Bramsen said, replaying the video.

“The defendant’s own words or signs are telling,” she added.

A newspaper quote from Lompoc’s then-police chief about the county Grand Jury indictments stemming from the kidnap-torture case prompted Macias to make a sound of disgust in one recorded conversation, Bramsen said.

“He’s offended because Chief (Larry) Ralston used the word ‘kind of’ in the sentence,” she added.

Several gang members indicted alongside Macias and Almanza ended up testifying for the prosecution in exchange for lighter sentences.

But the plea bargains come with a high price: more than one has had his life threatened and one had to be rescued by a Special Weapons and Tactics team, Bramsen said. She said that by testifying for the prosecution, more than one will enter the witness-protection program.

“As Officer (Scott) Casey testified, the benefit to him as we sit here is that he stays alive,” Bramsen said of the former gang member.

In a recorded conversation with a gang member, Macias expressed anger about the newspaper article noting his arrest and ties to Palabra, a nonprofit organization that works to stem youth-on-youth violence in Santa Barbara.

Juan Pablo Herrada, executive director of Palabra, was the final witness Monday morning before closing arguments in the afternoon. He and the prosecutor verbally tussled over the definition of active gang member.

Earlier, Bramsen listed a serious of gang-related violent crimes in Santa Barbara before asking, “So Palabra has not stopped gang violence?”

“We’re out there all the time,” Herrada said, adding the organization has stopped more gang violence.

