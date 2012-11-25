Vegetation Fire Shuts Down Highway 1 Near Lompoc

Highway 1 was shut down near Lompoc on Saturday afternoon after a downed power line sparked a small vegetation fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village, said fire Capt. Mike Klusyk.

The fire burned an area approximately 20 feet by 20 feet, said Klusyk, adding that no injuries were reported.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions for about two hours while firefighters doused the blaze and mopped up the scene, and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews repaired the downed line, Klusyk said.

