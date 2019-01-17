Lompoc Offers a Break to Utility Customers Affected by Shutdown

The Lompoc City Council approved a resolution at its Tuesday, Jan. 15, regular meeting to authorize payment accommodations for city utility customers who are federal government employees without pay due to the partial government shutdown.

Effective Jan. 10 through Feb. 12, unless indicated otherwise, the city of Lompoc is authorized to grant a 30-day payment extension without charge or penalty to any utility customer who demonstrates he/she is a federal employee without pay due to the government shutdown.

Questions on the payment accommodations may be directed to the city’s utility billing division, 805-875-8247.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.