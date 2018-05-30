Lompoc Offers Platform for Learning About District Elections

To help inform the community about the new district election system in Lompoc, the city of Lompoc is holding a free public information session in each of Lompoc’s four new election districts.

Starting in November, Lompoc City Council members will be elected by district, instead of the formerly at-large citywide elections in which all voters had the ability to vote for all City Council seats.

Two of the four city districts are up for re-election this November, and the other two are up for re-election in November 2020.

More information on the new district election process in Lompoc, including maps of the district boundaries, is available at: cityoflompoc.com/Clerk/electionofficial.htm.

Lompoc residents are urged to attend the district information session for the district they live in. Individuals unable to attend the session for his or her district is welcome at one of the other district sessions. The informative sessions will include an opportunity for questions from the public.

Information sessions are scheduled as follows:

District 2: Wednesday, June 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lompoc High School Cafeteria, 515 W. College Ave.

District 3: Wednesday, June 13, 6-7 p.m., La Honda Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 1213 North A St.

District 1: Wednesday, June 20, 6-7 p.m., Lompoc Library Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

District 4: Thursday, June 21, 6-7 p.m., Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.