Lompoc Officer Arrested on Domestic-Violence Charges

A Lompoc police officer was arrested Friday on domestic-violence charges, according to an alert issued by the Lompoc Police Department.

An officer with the department was made aware of a domestic-violence situation allegedly involving Officer John Reyna, police said.

The officer shared that information with his supervisor, who notified the department's command staff.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department was asked to investigate to avoid any conflict of interest, police said.

At 4:45 p.m. Friday, Reyna was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies, police said.

He was to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on domestic-violence charges, police said.

Police did not provide any details of the alleged domestic violence.

