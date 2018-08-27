Officer-Involved Shooting of Lompoc Homicide Suspect Ruled Justifiable

The officer-involved shooting of the armed suspect in a killing in the Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc last November has been deemed a justifiable homicide, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley ruled Monday.

Dudley’s finding came after conducting a legal analysis of the circumstances surrounding the Lompoc police shooting that left Geronimo Vincente Santos, 34, dead on Nov. 19, 2017.

“When Geronimo Santos turned toward Sergeant Vincent Magallon, pulling a firearm out of his sweatshirt, he created a reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury in the minds of Sergeant (Vincent) Magallon, Corporals (Charles) Scott and (Brian) Guerra, and Officers (John) Reyna and (Joseph) Olivares," the legal analysis concluded.

The five officers “acted reasonably in their use of deadly force,” Dudley’s report said.

The analysis involved reviewing investigative and coroner’s reports, video and audio recordings, photographs and witness interviews during the investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting of Santos came as police were inveestigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez Riverbed, where Santos entered a tent and shot Timothy Ross Culley, 28, of Lompoc in the head at approximately 6 a.m., reportedly due to a dispute over a woman.

After hearing a police description of the suspect, who was wearing black “camo” pants, thigh-high wader boots with straps to his shoulder and a black beanie, fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann alerted dispatchers about a man fitting that description walking south on North A Street near Airport Avenue.

Magallon got to the area first, ordering Santos to stop walking and to show his hands, as other officers soon arrived . However, Santos ignored the command and pointed a gun at Magallon as two of his colleagues arrived.

Upon seeing Santos pull the gun from his sweatshirt and point it at the police sergeant, Olivares fired at Santos,t who began shooting toward officers, with at least one shot hitting the driver’s side door shielding Magallon. The remaining police officers returned fire until Santos fell to the ground.

“Santos never dropped his weapon while officers fired, and was still holding his gun when he eventually fell to the ground,” the DA’s report said. “The officers stopped shooting when Santos was on the ground.”

Three officers using police shields approached Santos, who finally released the firearm from his hand, leading one police corporal to kick it away.

The fire battalion chief who observed the shooting said he was surprirsed how long it took Santos to go down despite being hit with bullets, the report said.

Despite lifesaving measures performed by the Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response, Santos was pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 7:37 a.m.

Dr. Manny Montez, a forensic pathologist for the Coroner’s Bureau, determined that Santos suffered eight gunshot wounds plus two graze wounds to the his finger and upper arm.

“Based on Santos’ actions, Lompoc Police Sergeant Magallon, Corporals Scott and Guerra and Officers Reyna and Olivares, reasonably feared that Santos would have caused each of them and their fellow officers great body injury or death with the gun,” the District Attorney’s Office report said.

“Each of the five police officers reasonably discharged their service firearms to stop the suspect from inflicting death or great bodily injury on themselves, their fellow officers or the residents in their homes in the immediate vicinity.”

A resident working on a vehicle nearby witnessed the shooting and described officers defending themselves “like any person would defend themselves when Santos turned and pointed the gun at the officers,” the report said.

