Lompoc Old Town Market Another Sign of Summer

The Old Town Market, sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will be open again this summer 5-8 p.m. Fridays, starting June 30, in the 100 block of South H Street.

With a different theme each week, the market will feature live music, food booths, farmers market, vendors, free activities for kids and a different theme each week.

“This year, the event is running an hour later than it has in the past, which we hope will allow commuters and other members of the community who work late to be able to attend and enjoy the event,” said Chelsea Cochran of the Lompoc Chamber.

The event will include two car cruises; one on June 30 presented by the Lompoc High School Alumni Association, and one Aug. 18 presented by the Lompoc Police Department.

A new addition is Lompoc’s first Open Streets event July 21, which will have Ocean Avenue closed to cars, and attendees will be able to walk, cycle and skate along the street.

Activities will be available along the route, with a BMX show, mini bicycle rodeo and a kids’ bicycle drag race.

Open Streets is planned as a partnership between the Lompoc Fire Department and the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, with support from Explore Lompoc.

The other themed activities sare:

» July 7, Agriculture Night with free seedlings from Plantel Nurseries and a free hay ride.

» July 14, Performing Arts Night with live performances by local dance groups, coordinated by Alli Smith of The Alley Project Dance Studio.

» July 14 and Aug. 11, Wine-tasting in Centennial Park, with local wineries pouring and live music in the park.

» July 28, Family Fun Dog Show held in conjunction with Pet Fest.

» Aug. 4, City of Lompoc utility trucks on display.

» Aug. 11, Visual Arts Night in which local artists will have their work on display in a variety of mediums.

» Aug. 18, Public Safety Night featuring vehicles on display from various public-safety organizations.

The live music lineup includes Brandy Sidecar, Dylan Ortega and Mitch King, Rock Cats Rock, the Kaitlyn Chui Band, Jacob Cole, Special When Lit, Toxic Red, Cellar Roots and Certain Sparks Music students.

Vendor applications are still being accepted. For more information, visit Lompoc Chamber’s website, Lompoc.com or call the chamber office, 736-4567.

— Chelsea Cochran for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.



