Lompoc Pair Arrested For Alleged Psychic Scam

Two people were arrested this week for allegedly operating a psychic scam in Lompoc, police said, asking other possible victims to contact detectives.

In the latter part of 2015, victims reported being scammed out of large sums of money by a psychic operating at 1005 E. Ocean Ave., Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at the site, which is both a business and residences.

During the service of a search warrant, detectives found more than $12,000 in cash and evidence of various financial transactions with large sums of money, Martin said.

A large amount of Cartier and Gucci jewelry also was found inside the residence, police said.

Arrested were Gina Lucyfenia Lee and Anthony Lee Davis, both 29, on suspicion of obtaining money under false pretenses, grand theft, conspiracy and taking, destroying or damaging property in the commission of a felony.

They were booked in lieu of $1 million bail, police said.

Police are seeking information about others who may have victimized by the pair and asking people to call Detective Corey Cox at 805.736.2341, ext. 8159.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .