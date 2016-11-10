Step Right Up and Subit Entry for Lompoc Christmas Parade

The Lompoc Annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade will step out on Friday, Dec. 2, and applications are now being accepted for those wanting to take part. This year’s theme is “Christmas Trees and Memories.”

Parade entries are due Friday, Nov. 18.

Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating must complete an application and submit it to the Lompoc Recreation Division at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

Applications are available at the Anderson Recreation Center.

The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 with check-in at Union Bank parking lot, corner of Pine Avenue and H Street. Roll-out is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the parade proceeding south on H Street., turning west on Ocean Avenue, and heading south to I Street. The parade is estimated to last one hour.

After the parade, participants and spectators can gather at Centennial Park, intersection of Cypress and H streets, to learn the parade winners and the winners of Phase II of the Creative Crossings competition. The community Christmas Tree will be lit and Santa will around, as well.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at: 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.