Local News

Lompoc Parade Displays ‘Christmas Trees and Memories’

Approximately 50 entries travel along North H Street and West Ocean Avenue

Sebastian Serniak, a ninth-grader in the Cabrillo High School Marching Band, sports a white beard and illuminated trumpet for the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:28 a.m. | December 2, 2016 | 8:32 p.m.

“Christmas Trees and Memories” were on display for the annual Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday night. 

Approximately 50 entries traveled south along H Street, west on Ocean Avenue and concluding south on I Street.

Scouts, dancers, bands and floats were part of the procession on the crisp fall night.

Participants displayed the theme — Christmas trees — in various forms as they traveled the route on trailers, in wagons or as costumes on children. 

Lighting of the community Christmas tree, meeting with Santa Claus and handing out parade awards happened after the procession at Centennial Park. 

The winners of the parade were:

» Cabrillo High School Marching Band for top marching band entry.

» Girl Scouts Valley of Flowers Service Unit for best youth group.

» Vandenberg Village Girls Softball Association for top float.

»  Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy for drill/spirit honors.

» Lompoc Chelsea soccer club for top teen entry.

» Vargas Jewelers and Terrones Plumbing for best commercial entry.

» La Purisima Catholic School and Little Saints Preschool for best faith-based entry.

» Alley Team Project Dance Studio for top dance team/group.

The parade was organized by the Lompoc Recreation Division.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A miniature horse sports a Santa hat and other Christmas decor for the Village Vet entry in the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

