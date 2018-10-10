Lompoc Parks, Recreation Commission Now Accepting Sponsorship Applications

The Lompoc Parks And Recreation Commission has been granted the authority by Lompoc City Council to directly consider and approve city sponsorship requests by organizations, nonprofits and individuals seeking to conduct events at city parks or recreation facilities.

Previously, all sponsorship requests to the Parks and Recreation Commission went to City Council for consideration.

The new policy is intended to enable the city to provide improved customer service through a quicker and easier event sponsorship approval process.

Money provided through a sponsorship must only be used to offset the fees the city would otherwise impose for the event.

Event organizers may be awarded up to $1,000 to cover city-related fees such as, but not limited to: facility rentals, city permits, solid waste and electrical pedestals.

Applications for events held February through July have an application deadline of 3 p.m. the last Wednesday in November of each year, and events held August through January have a deadline of 3 p.m. the last Wednesday in May of each year.

For more information on applying for city sponsorship or to view the Parks and Recreation Commission policy for city sponsorship, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/services/recreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.