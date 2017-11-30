Lompoc Pays More Than $300,000 to Settle Claim by Parents of Michael Giles

The family of a knife-wielding man shot and killed by Lompoc police in 2016 has received a six-figure settlement from the city.

The parents of Michael D. Giles, 27, filed a claim contending the city of Lompoc was liable for his death on Nov. 21, 2016, on the 1000 block of North H Street.

A claim is a prelude to a lawsuit, but the settlement with the city was reached before the filing of any legal action in a federal or state court.

Under the settlement, the city paid $301,920 to the man’s parents, Michelle Bradfield and Jack Giles, according to the eight-page agreement.

Both sides say the agreement would avoid the uncertainty and costs associated with a lawsuit and “resolve fully and finally all disputes” stemming from the claim.

Months after the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office review called the incident a justifiable homicide, and said the officer, Cpl. Charles Scott, had a reasonable fear for his life when he knife-wielding man lunged forward.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Lompoc police responded to a report of a man described as “intoxicated, belligerent, and holding a bottle of alcohol” at Jet Action Coin Laundry, according to authorities.

When two officers arrived, the man fled from the laundry business and hid under a vehicle in the rear parking lot.

Giles pulled a knife from a sheath on his belt and ran away, crossing H Street to hide in bushes on an embankment along a bike path south of the Embassy Suites hotel.

Scott, the third officer at the scene, could not see Giles until the officer was approximately 10 feet away from the man lying face down on the ground with his upper body in the brush.

Giles sat upright and turned toward Scott, ignoring officers’ orders to drop the knife.

He later lunged at Scott, who fired two rounds. One round struck Giles in the upper right torso, the other round hit him in his right forearm/wrist area

A toxicology report showed that Giles had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.246 percent and also had THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, authorities said.

The Lompoc City Council discussed the liability claim in a closed session Oct. 17, and the settlement was signed by Giles’ parents days later.

Although the city denied any wrongdoing, the family’s attorney, Michael Carrillo of South Pasadena, said he viewed the settlement was “their recognizing wrong and trying to correct that in some way.”

“Reaching a settlement with the city will allow his family to close this chapter and focus on the good memories of Michael’s life and not be dragged into a lengthy court battle," Carrillo told Noozhawk last week.

“The City Council remains fully in support its fine Police Department and officers, acknowledges the difficult circumstances they each face daily to protect the Lompoc community and believes closing the book on this matter and moving on is best," City Attorney Joe Pannone said.

