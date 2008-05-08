Lompoc Plans Open House for National Police Week

Visit the station on Saturday for refreshments, displays and tours.

President Bush has declared Thursday as National Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor law enforcement officers who have given their lives in service to their communities throughout the country.

Thousands will gather at the national memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor the 181 officers killed in the line of duty during 2007. The names of 18,274 fallen law enforcement officers are engraved at the memorial as a permanent testament to their dedication and sacrifice.

In honor of National Police Week (Sunday through May 17), the Lompoc Police Department is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, law enforcement displays and police station tours. There will be a Special Enforcement Team (SWAT), K-9 and police motorcycle/vehicle displays along with the Lompoc Police Department’s state-of-the-art mobile command post and more.

The Lompoc Police Officers’ Association also will hold a barbecue fundraiser during the event.

For more information, call Sgt. Danny Rios at 805.875.8155.