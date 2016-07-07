Lompoc Police and Fire Departments Cite 11 for Illegal Fireworks Violations

The Lompoc Police and Lompoc Fire departments’ recent illegal fireworks enforcement operation resulted in 11 citations for violations involving illegal fireworks, most of which carried fines of $1,500 each. The enforcement operation ran from June 23 through July 4, 2016.

During this operation, two Lompoc police officers and an emergency dispatcher were assigned full-time to illegal fireworks enforcement in partnership with the Lompoc Fire Department.

In addition, Lompoc emergency dispatchers received 191 phone calls reporting suspected illegal firework activity from June 1 through July 4.

The Lompoc Police Department’s mobile app also received 20 reports of suspected illegal fireworks during this time span.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh said the community played an important role in the illegal firework enforcement operation.

“Our police officers and firefighters can’t be everywhere at once, and we’re glad our residents used our mobile app and called dispatch to report illegal firework activity that could have resulted in injuries and fires,” Walsh said. “We’re grateful to our community members for helping us keep Lompoc as safe as possible this Fourth of July.”

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.