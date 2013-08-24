Lompoc Police Arrest 2 in String of Burglaries

Two men were arrested late Friday in connection with a string of residential break-ins, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Honda Way at 9:06 p.m. after a resident reported a break-in, police said.

The resident told investigators he was upstairs when he heard noises downstairs, and discovered someone going through his belongings.

The suspect fled on foot as a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Officers set up a perimeter and, with the help of a K-9 unit, found the suspect hiding behind a trash can.

The vehicle seen leaving the area also was located.

Officers learned that three occupied residences in the area had been burglarized, along with a home under construction and two parked vehicles.

Michael McNeil, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, petty theft and trespassing. He also was held on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Taylor, 19, of Lompoc, was charged with conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Both were booked into the Lompoc Jail,

