Local News

Lompoc Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Assault of Bar Worker

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 2, 2015 | 1:06 p.m.

Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault of a bar employee outside the establishment at 321 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc, police said Tuesday.

A Lompoc patrol officer driving near Johnny’s Bar and Grill at 12:50 a.m. May 21 saw several people fighting in front of the bar.

The crowd dispersed when the officer drove up to the scene, where he spotted an adult male on the ground.

The victim, whose name was not released but works at the bar, suffered head and facial injuries.

A follow-up investigation revealed the victim was attempting to escort out two men who were no longer welcome inside the bar. 

“Upon reaching the outside of the bar, the victim was assaulted by the males and the group of people that were with them. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was treated for a severe head injury,” Lompoc police said.

Between May 24 and May 28, the Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and patrol officers arrested Jordan Erving, 23, Devon Dawkins, 27, Andrew Binnebose,  23, and Vannessa Savala, 24, all of Lompoc.

They were arrested on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, participation in a criminal street gang and an enhancement for causing great bodily injury.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Lucas Signorelli at 805.875.8169.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

