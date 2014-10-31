Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:23 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Arrest 9 Connected to Gang-Related Assault

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully { | October 31, 2014 | 6:03 p.m.

Seven adults and two juveniles were arrested in Lompoc this week on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal street gang participation connected to the attack of an adult who was repeatedly kicked and punched, authorities said.

Lompoc Police Department officials said they received a report Oct. 16 of an assault that occurred near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North M Street in Lompoc. 

The victim was attacked by several subjects who used weapons as well as repeatedly kicked and punched the adult victim while he was on the ground.

Detectives from the Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (GNET) conducted a lengthy follow-up investigation and identified suspects reportedly involved in the gang-related assault.

The investigation culminated with the service of more than seven search warrants and the arrest of nine individuals. Eight of the nine subjects are documented gang members and all nine are Lompoc residents. 

Arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal street gang participation were John Alfred Lopez, 24; Jairo Abrahan, 22; Angel Anthony Montoya, 19; Dustin Morales, 21; Thomas Pacheco, 20;  David Melgoza, 19; and Olivia Rojo, 19. 

The adults were booked into the Lompoc City Jail and held on $150,000 bail. 

The two juveniles, who were not identified, were transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

“The positive outcome of this investigation is a direct result of cooperation between the Lompoc Police Department and its community members,” Lompoc police said in a news release. 

“One of the goals of the Lompoc Police Department is to strengthen the police department and the community it serves. The Lompoc Police Department encourages all community members to report any gang or other criminal activity.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

