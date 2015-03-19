Lompoc Police Arrest Child-Molestation Suspect

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a young child, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Steven Michael Mercer, who was described as a transient, is accused of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, one count of oral copulation with a minor 10 years old or younger, and violation of probation, police said.

He was being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Mercer allegedly molested the young child at a residence within the city, police said.

Details on when the alleged crimes occurred were not released.

