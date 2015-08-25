Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Arrest Husband of Daycare Provider on Child Molestation Charges

By Lompoc Police Department | August 25, 2015 | 4:50 p.m.

​On Tuesday, the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau served a search warrant and arrest warrant at a home of a licensed daycare provider located in the northeast side of the city.

Recently, a female juvenile came forward with information alleging that one of the day care providers molested her in the past.

Detectives were able to gather probable cause for the issuance of the search and arrest warrants.

Salvador Moreno Mojarras Jr. was arrested at the home without incident.

He was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of: a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14; continuous sexual abuse of a child; suspect over the age of 18 having intercourse with a child 10 years or younger; and suspect over the age of 18 engaging in oral copulation with a victim 10 years or younger. 

Bail was set at $250,000. 

Lompoc Police Department detectives made an attempt to notify all the parents of the children that currently attend the day care facility prior to the distribution of this press release.

The home day care facility has been in operation for several years. Any other potential victims and/or witnesses that were supervised by Mojarras are encouraged to come forward with information. 

If you are concerned that your child may have been the victim of child molestation while attending the day care facility, please do not attempt to interrogate your child.

Instead, please contact Detective Lamar at 805.875.8124 for assistance.  


 

 
