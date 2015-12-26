Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Arrest Suspect In 2 Armed Robberies

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 26, 2015 | 8:57 a.m.

A 20-year-old Lompoc man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies in the city earlier this week, police said Saturday.

Lompoc police said a man with a gun robbed Highway 1 Liquor Store, 618 North H St., at approximately 11 p.m. Dec. 23. 

As officers were investigating that robbery, another occurred at Lou’s Chevron, 1100 E. Ocean Ave., by a man matching the description of the suspect in the first incident.

Based on gathered evidence, police said, the suspect was identified as Roderick Richardson.

On Christmas night,  police officers served a search warrant at a Lompoc residence as part of the investigation.

“During the service of the warrant, several items directly linking Richardson with these crimes was located,” police said.

The night of the robberies, witnesses described the suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion, wearing a black mask, a black jacket and gloves. The suspect stood between  5 feet 7 inches and  5 feet 10 inches with a medium build.

He reportedly was armed with a small-caliber black semi-automatic handgun. 

Richardson was taken into custody on suspicion of armed robbery, police said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

