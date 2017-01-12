Lompoc Police Arrest Suspect in Recent Stabbing Outside Bar

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing last weekend outside of a Lompoc bar.

Humberto Castillo Arias, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday, five days after the incident, Lompoc police said.

Dispatchers were called at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday regarding a stabbing at DJ’s Bar, 724 E. Ocean Ave.

“Once on scene officers discovered that a male victim was stabbed multiple times causing a portion of his intestine to be exposed,” police said.

Detectives investigating the incident learned Arias had fought the victim. The altercation started outside the back door of DJ’s Bar, police said.

Witnesses and the victim all said the fight only involved the victim and one subject, allegedly identified as Arias.

The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives served a search warrant at Arias’ residence, and arrested him.

He was booked into the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, along with allegations of causing great bodily injury and using a weapon.

The stabbing was reported minutes after police responded to an unrelated homicide in the city early Saturday morning.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .