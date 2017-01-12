Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Arrest Suspect in Recent Stabbing Outside Bar

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 12, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.
Humberto Castillo Arias Click to view larger
Humberto Castillo Arias

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing last weekend outside of a Lompoc bar. 

Humberto Castillo Arias, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday, five days after the incident, Lompoc police said.

Dispatchers were called at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday regarding a stabbing at DJ’s Bar, 724 E. Ocean Ave. 

“Once on scene officers discovered that a male victim was stabbed multiple times causing a portion of his intestine to be exposed,” police said. 

Detectives investigating the incident learned Arias had fought the victim. The altercation started outside the back door of DJ’s Bar, police said.

Witnesses and the victim all said the fight only involved the victim and one subject, allegedly identified as Arias.

The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives served a search warrant at Arias’ residence, and arrested him.

He was booked into the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, along with allegations of causing great bodily injury and using a weapon.

The stabbing was reported minutes after police responded to an unrelated homicide in the city early Saturday morning.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to ne[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 