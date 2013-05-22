Lompoc Police Arrest Suspect in Church Burglary

Lompoc police announced Wednesday they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a church burglary that occurred last October.

Kenneth Jay Quick, 49, was taken into custody at his Lompoc residence without incident on Tuesday afternoon, said police Sgt. Chuck Strange.

DNA evidence helped police identify Quick as the suspect in the Oct. 6, 2012, burglary of a church in the 1500 block of Ocean Way in Lompoc, Strange said.

Officers investigating the break-in determined that the suspect had forced his way into the church and stole various items, including some musical instruments.

Strange said some of the stolen property from the church was recovered.

Quick was charged with burglary and was booked into the Lompoc City Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

