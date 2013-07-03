Lompoc Police Arrest 3rd Suspect in Shooting of Teen

Lompoc police arrested a third suspect on Tuesday in a December shooting that resulted in the lengthy hospitalization of a teen victim.

The 15-year-old male victim was shot Dec. 11, 2012, in an alley on the 400 block of North L and M streets, and detectives have been investigating the case since.

Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related and two men — Alejandro Bermudez, 20, and Jaime Cervantes, 22, both of Lompoc, were arrested in April by detectives.

Both men were charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

On Tuesday, Lompoc police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Perez, also of Lompoc, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and a gang enhancement in connection to this case. Perez was already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on unrelated charges. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and personal use of a firearm as an enhancement, police said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.