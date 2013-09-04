Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Arrest 2 Youths in Gang-Related Stabbing

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 4, 2013 | 5:04 p.m.

Lompoc police officers have arrested two juveniles they allege were involved in a gang-related stabbing that sent three others to the hospital with injuries earlier this week.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said police were called shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of North F/G Alley on a report of a large suspected gang fight involving weapons.

When officers arrived, several people were seen leaving the area in a vehicle, which officers then tried to stop, Strange said.

Multiple suspects fled during the attempted stop, including two Hispanic male juveniles who were later located and arrested near a restaurant in the 600 block of North H Street, he said.

Soon after, three stabbing victims arrived at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room for treatment.

Strange said two victims were treated and released, while a third was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment. Their names were not released.

“The two incidents are believed to be connected,” Strange said.

The arrested juveniles, whose names were not released because they are minors, are allegedly associated with a local criminal street gang, and were booked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for participation in a criminal street gang and several other charges, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

