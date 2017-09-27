Lompoc Police Arrest Shooting Suspect, Make Gun Seizures

Anthony Arroyo, 19, is suspected of shooting three individuals in the city on July 4

The Lompoc Police Department made three arrests, including a suspect in a July 4 shooting, and seized 10 guns after serving a series of search warrants earlier this month.

Police Chief Pat Walsh said during a press conference Wednesday the gun seizures, which occurred during investigations on Sept. 12 and 14, were likely one of the largest in department history.

"This is the kind of police work that keeps your community safe," Walsh said. "Having 10 guns off the street is pretty meaningful. Those are 10 guns that can't be used in future crimes."

The two investigations also resulted in the arrest of three men who police say are suspected gang members and linked to an August bar fight that occurred in Lompoc.

Officers arrested Damon Castillo, 31, Gustavo Garcia, 21, and Anthony Arroyo, 19, who is also suspected of shooting three individuals in the city on July 4, police said.

Walsh said Luis Parra, 29, was an outstanding suspect in the bar fight and was advised to turn himself in.

"If he's hearing this, I think it would be a good idea if he turned himself in," Walsh said. "He could just come right down to the Lompoc Police station and we'll take care of that for him."

When detectives served a search warrant on Sept. 12, they reportedly recovered six firearms and 687 rounds of ammunition. One of the weapons was stolen and two had the serial numbers completely removed, police said Wednesday.

During the Sept. 14 follow-up investigation, detectives recovered four additional guns and 200 rounds of ammunition matching the caliber of the weapons seized. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Arizona and one reported stolen from California, according to police.

The seizure of the stolen firearms was a good reminder for gun owners to keep their weapons locked in a gun safe, Walsh said.

"This is how gang members arm themselves," Walsh said. "They don't go to Big 5 to buy guns."

The chief said the city experienced a rash of gun violence during the summer — eight shootings.

Walsh said the city has not seen incidents of gun violence since the July 4 triple shooting, allegedly committed by Arroyo, who has been charged with three counts of attempted murder for the incident.

Walsh believes there's a good indication that Arroyo and his fellow gang members were responsible for the shootings.

Police ask anyone with information regarding any of the shootings to call Sgt. Augustine Arias at 805.875.8121.

