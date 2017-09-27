Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:58 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Arrest Shooting Suspect, Make Gun Seizures

Anthony Arroyo, 19, is suspected of shooting three individuals in the city on July 4

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh on Wednesday talks about the arrests and gun seizures the department made after serving search warrants earlier this month. He is joined by Capt. Joe Mariani, left, and Sgt. Augustine Arias. Click to view larger
Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh on Wednesday talks about the arrests and gun seizures the department made after serving search warrants earlier this month. He is joined by Capt. Joe Mariani, left, and Sgt. Augustine Arias.  (April Charlton / Noozhawk photo)
By April Charlton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 27, 2017 | 8:23 p.m.
Anthony Arroyo Click to view larger
Anthony Arroyo (LPD photo)

The Lompoc Police Department made three arrests, including a suspect in a July 4 shooting, and seized 10 guns after serving a series of search warrants earlier this month.

Police Chief Pat Walsh said during a press conference Wednesday the gun seizures, which occurred during investigations on Sept. 12 and 14, were likely one of the largest in department history.

"This is the kind of police work that keeps your community safe," Walsh said. "Having 10 guns off the street is pretty meaningful. Those are 10 guns that can't be used in future crimes."

The two investigations also resulted in the arrest of three men who police say are suspected gang members and linked to an August bar fight that occurred in Lompoc.

Officers arrested Damon Castillo, 31, Gustavo Garcia, 21, and Anthony Arroyo, 19, who is also suspected of shooting three individuals in the city on July 4, police said. 

Walsh said Luis Parra, 29, was an outstanding suspect in the bar fight and was advised to turn himself in.

"If he's hearing this, I think it would be a good idea if he turned himself in," Walsh said. "He could just come right down to the Lompoc Police station and we'll take care of that for him."

When detectives served a search warrant on Sept. 12, they reportedly recovered six firearms and 687 rounds of ammunition. One of the weapons was stolen and two had the serial numbers completely removed, police said Wednesday. 

The Lompoc Police Department seized 10 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition after serving search warrants earlier this month. Click to view larger
The Lompoc Police Department seized 10 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition after serving search warrants earlier this month. (Lompoc Police Department photo)

During the Sept. 14 follow-up investigation, detectives recovered four additional guns and 200 rounds of ammunition matching the caliber of the weapons seized. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Arizona and one reported stolen from California, according to police.

The seizure of the stolen firearms was a good reminder for gun owners to keep their weapons locked in a gun safe, Walsh said.

"This is how gang members arm themselves," Walsh said. "They don't go to Big 5 to buy guns."

The chief said the city experienced a rash of gun violence during the summer — eight shootings.

Damon Castillo Click to view larger
Damon Castillo (LPD photo)
Gustavo Garcia Click to view larger
Gustavo Garcia (LPD photo)

Walsh said the city has not seen incidents of gun violence since the July 4 triple shooting, allegedly committed by Arroyo, who has been charged with three counts of attempted murder for the incident.

Walsh believes there's a good indication that Arroyo and his fellow gang members were responsible for the shootings.

Police ask anyone with information regarding any of the shootings to call Sgt. Augustine Arias at 805.875.8121.

Noozhawk contributing writer April Charlton can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 