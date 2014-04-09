Lompoc Police Chief Larry Ralston Announces His Retirement

Lompoc Police Chief Larry Ralston has announced his retirement from active law enforcement effective June 30.

Chief Ralston has served with honor and distinction in various law enforcement agencies in a career spanning nearly 32 years. He served with the Lompoc Police Department for the past seven years, first as a captain and then as chief of police since August 2012.

“I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to have served as an employee of the City,” Ralston stated when making his announcement. “The men and women of this organization are some of the finest officers, dispatchers, jailers and clerical and support staff on the entire central coast. They prove their value to this community each and every day.”

“I have immense respect for Chief Ralston, as a Police Chief and as an individual,” Lompoc City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller said upon hearing the news. “He led the Lompoc Police Department with great competency during some very challenging times.

"I wish him and his family the best in all of his future endeavors.”

A recruitment for Chief Ralston’s successor is expected to commence in the near future.

— Patrick Wiemiller is the city administrator for the City of Lompoc.