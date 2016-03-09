Lompoc Police Department Announces Trio of Corporal Promotions

The Lompoc Police Department announced corporal promotions Wednesday, March 2, 2016.

Cpl. Mark Powell is an 11.5-year member of the Lompoc Police Department, who has worked in many areas of this department, including patrol, the Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (GNET), SWAT and investigations. He has also served as a firearms instructor.

Cpl. Eric Nesby served as a probation officer for 19 years before coming to the Lompoc Police Department. In his 10 years with the department, he has worked in patrol and with the (GNET).

While in GNET, Nesby assumed the role of narcotics canine officer with canine, Hank.

Cpl. Charles Scott started his law enforcement career at Chowchilla Police Department in 2004. As a Chowchilla police officer he served as a patrol officer, detective and watch commander.

Scott joined the Lompoc Police Department in 2012 and has been assigned to patrol and the GNET and currently serves as a field training officer and program advisor for the peer support program as an adviser to the Explorer Post.

Also recognized at the swearing in were Jailer Andres Vivanco and Police Records Technician Jacqueline Williams.

Vivanco was born in Santa Maria and raised in the City of Solvang before moving to Lompoc at the age of 12. He attended Vandenberg Middle School and graduated from Cabrillo High.

Williams worked for the Bureau of Prisons for 23 years, all at the Lompoc complex. She has held various clerical jobs within the bureau.

She enjoyed her career with the Bureau of Prisons, but after much thought, decided to retire and begin a new career with the Lompoc Police Department.

— Sgt. Kevin Martin represents the Lompoc Police Department.