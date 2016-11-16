Lompoc Police Department Will Continue Practices Regarding Immigration Enforcement

The Lompoc Police Department is aware of recent concerns regarding immigration enforcement being conducted by the police, and has no plans to change its policy on immigration.

Under California law, local law enforcement agencies have no authority to proactively enforce immigration laws. This type of enforcement action is handled at the federal level.

The Lompoc Police Department does not have the authority, intention or the resources to enforce immigration laws.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh has received concerns regarding immigration enforcement, and wants the community to know he has no intention of changing the department’s current practices as it pertains to immigration.

Lompoc police understand they serve all of our community, regardless of immigration status.

Lompoc police will continue to investigate crimes regardless of immigration status of those involved, and want everyone in the community to know the Lompoc police department is here to serve them.

— Sgt. Kevin Martin is public information officer for the Lompoc Police Department.