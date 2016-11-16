Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Department Will Continue Practices Regarding Immigration Enforcement

By Sgt. Kevin Martin for the Lompoc Police Department | November 16, 2016 | 3:08 p.m.

The Lompoc Police Department is aware of recent concerns regarding immigration enforcement being conducted by the police, and has no plans to change its policy on immigration.

Under California law, local law enforcement agencies have no authority to proactively enforce immigration laws. This type of enforcement action is handled at the federal level.

The Lompoc Police Department does not have the authority, intention or the resources to enforce immigration laws. 

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh has received concerns regarding immigration enforcement, and wants the community to know he has no intention of changing the department’s current practices as it pertains to immigration.

Lompoc police understand they serve all of our community, regardless of immigration status. 

Lompoc police will continue to investigate crimes regardless of immigration status of those involved, and want everyone in the community to know the Lompoc police department is here to serve them. 

— Sgt. Kevin Martin is public information officer for the Lompoc Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 